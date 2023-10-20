Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 575,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innoviva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 94.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,406,000 after buying an additional 411,588 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.