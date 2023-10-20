Inogen, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 225.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

