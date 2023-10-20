Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,085.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $15,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,294.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 561 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $9,929.70.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 507 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,126.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $37,509.71.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 319 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,204.55.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 55 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218.25.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,037 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,285.13.
- On Monday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 565 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $10,848.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $27,128.40.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 734 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $16,287.46.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $2,220.00.
ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance
NYSE ACR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 87.75 and a current ratio of 87.75. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $10.72.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is the Revenge Travel Boom Starting to Fizzle Out?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.