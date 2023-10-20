Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,085.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $15,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,294.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 561 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $9,929.70.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 507 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,126.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,723 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $37,509.71.

On Thursday, September 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 319 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,204.55.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 55 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218.25.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,037 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,285.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 565 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $10,848.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,410 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $27,128.40.

On Thursday, September 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 734 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $16,287.46.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $2,220.00.

NYSE ACR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 87.75 and a current ratio of 87.75. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 12.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

