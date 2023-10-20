Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $326,150.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $326,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $312,350.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83, a PEG ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 116.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,127 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after purchasing an additional 271,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.