Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,221,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,260,268.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coursera Trading Down 1.3 %

Coursera stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

