Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $63,726.02 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

