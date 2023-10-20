Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day moving average of $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

