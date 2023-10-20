Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.53 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

