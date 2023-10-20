Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells 3,295 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. Phreesia's revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

