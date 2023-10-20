Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $19,898.78 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $19,898.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,398.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PHR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

