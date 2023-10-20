Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.41 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.56.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.