Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 14,200 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Trading Down 11.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

