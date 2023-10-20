Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of INSP opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.04 and a 200 day moving average of $259.46. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,240.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

