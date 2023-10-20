Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

