Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.58.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

