Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CART. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

