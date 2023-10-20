Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Shares of CART opened at $24.43 on Monday. Instacart has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.95.

In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.