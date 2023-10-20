Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.
Insteel Industries Stock Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.80.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
