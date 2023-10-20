Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $86.45, but opened at $82.92. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 658,321 shares.

Specifically, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,034 shares of company stock valued at $42,212,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

