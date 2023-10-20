Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.90 target price on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

IFS opened at $20.10 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $412.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intercorp Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

