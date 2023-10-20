Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.90 target price on the stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %
IFS opened at $20.10 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $412.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.
