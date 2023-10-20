International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) vs. EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of International Container Terminal Services shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EuroDry and International Container Terminal Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Container Terminal Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

EuroDry presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given EuroDry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than International Container Terminal Services.

This table compares EuroDry and International Container Terminal Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry 18.45% 7.30% 4.18% International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and International Container Terminal Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $70.18 million 0.65 $33.54 million $3.32 4.82 International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A $0.09 43.45

EuroDry has higher revenue and earnings than International Container Terminal Services. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Container Terminal Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EuroDry beats International Container Terminal Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes. The company also handles containerized cargoes, which include cargoes shipped in containers for international import or export. As of March 2, 2023, it had 33 terminal operations, including concessions and port development projects in 20 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.

