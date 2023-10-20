Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 3,442,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,348. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

