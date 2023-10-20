Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $13.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,627. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.77 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.