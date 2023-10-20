Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $206.77 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.34 and its 200 day moving average is $305.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

