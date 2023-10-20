Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 792.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PTF stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,265. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $290.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $52.27.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

