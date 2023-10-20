Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $7.49 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 84.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

