Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 3.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 84.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
