Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 843,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 644,239 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 238,424 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

