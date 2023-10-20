Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Valence8 US LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Valence8 US LP cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 13.8% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $359.27. 7,574,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,315,805. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

