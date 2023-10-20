Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.79

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 513217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

