Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Decreased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,565 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

