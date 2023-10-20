Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Investar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Investar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Investar by 79.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.