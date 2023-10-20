Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 183% compared to the typical daily volume of 883 call options.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.70. 327,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

