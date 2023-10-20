IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $196,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IRadimed Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
