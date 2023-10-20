Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -346.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

