Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,530% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $16,896,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,853,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

