IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.33. 14,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 92,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 62.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $58,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.