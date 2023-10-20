iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 1,948,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,845. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

