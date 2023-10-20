iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.98

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.98 and last traded at $117.82, with a volume of 395122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.61.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

