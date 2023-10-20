iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.98

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.98 and last traded at $117.82, with a volume of 395122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.61.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.70.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
