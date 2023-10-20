iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,294. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

