iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

