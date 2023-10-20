iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Position Decreased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.