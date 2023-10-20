iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Position Decreased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
