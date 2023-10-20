iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after buying an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.58. 11,134,526 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

