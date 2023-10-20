iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.1% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.40. The stock had a trading volume of 542,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.73 and its 200-day moving average is $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.