iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $425.66. The stock had a trading volume of 824,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

