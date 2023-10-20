iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.43. The stock had a trading volume of 726,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

