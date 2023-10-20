iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.