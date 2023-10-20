iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $83,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 654,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.