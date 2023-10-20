iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $377,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

