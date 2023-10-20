iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Trimmed by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.07. 127,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,499. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

