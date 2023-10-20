iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. 1,676,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

